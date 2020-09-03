This week's Meatless Monday dish is getting you ready for Taco Tuesday!

You'll love the spicy spin on this classic dish. Try vegan walnut tacos!

WALNUT TACO MEAT

Ingredients:

2/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes (preferably packaged dry, not in oil)*

3 cups raw walnuts

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 tsp sea salt (plus more to taste)

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp coconut sugar (omit if avoiding sugar, or sub a little stevia)

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

1-2 tsp nutritional yeast (optional)

~1/4 cup water as needed (plus more as needed)

The prep is really easy, start by soaking the sun dried tomatoes in warm water for at least 5 minutes and save the water.

Then place the walnuts in the processor and pulse till pepple size but not powder and set aside

Place all the other ingredients in the processor and mix still smooth by adding the tomato water a tablespoon at a time. Mix walnuts in and you're done.