Football season is in high gear right now. If you're looking for a delicious meatless dish to add to your tailgate spread, you might want to give this week's Meatless Monday recipe a try.

Tailgate Salad:

Ingredients:

Dark Greens of Choice, like spinach or even Kale, but the darker the better because they contain vitamins and minerals which have been found to fight cancers and act as antioxidants by removing free radicals in the body.

Then its time to get colorful with:

1 red, yellow or orange Bell Pepper

Sliced Pickled Beets

Red Onion

Green Olives

Pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

3 Parts GOOD Olive Oil

1 Part GOOD Vinegar

1 Juiced Lemon

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

and put it in a jar to set beside the salad so you don't get a soaked wilted salad at the tailgate.

This is one of those salads you can have as an entire meal and actually be full.