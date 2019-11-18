Thanksgiving is right around the corner. This Meatless Monday recipe will make a great side dish addition to your spread
Butternut Squash Risotto
Ingredients:
1 TBSP Olive oil
2 medium shallots, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
4 leaves sage, chopped
1/4 tsp. salt
2 c. Arborio rice a.k.a. risotto
4 c. lower-sodium veggie broth
1 lb. chopped butternut squash
Prep instructions:
In a pressure cooker, heat oil on medium and cook shallots, garlic, sage, and 1/4 teaspoon salt 2 minutes Add rice and cook 2 minutes, stirring. Add broth and butternut squash. Lock lid; cook under high pressure 6 minutes. Release pressure; stir in Parmesan, remaining salt, and pepper.