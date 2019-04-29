Curtis Dvorak hits the kitchen with Haddie Djemal to whip up another delicious dish for Meatless Monday.

Today, Spinach Beans with Tomatoes is what's on the menu and it's a one pot meal that easy to make that makes flavorful punch and a good amount of protein. 

The dish can be made in less than  20 minutes with only 7 ingredients and for those watching their weight there is only 125 calories per serving.

This dish is great for vegans, vegetarians and those with a gluten allergy.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion diced
  • 2 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika pimenton dulce - or hot paprika if you like it spicy
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 cans butter beans 400ml/14oz (lima beans), drained and rinsed
  • 2 cans plum tomatoes 400ml/14oz 
  • Sea salt and black pepper
  • 2 large handfuls spinach roughly chopped

Instructions

  • In a large saucepan, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the onions and fry, stirring continuously, for 3-5 minutes until translucent but not browned.  

  • Add the garlic, paprika and bay leaves and fry for a further minute.

  • Add the beans and tomatoes. Stir and break up the tomatoes a bit, then season with salt and pepper. Stir well and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes, checking regularly so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan.

  • As it finishes, stir the spinach through to wilt.

  • Serve hot or cold, as tapas or a side dish, sprinkled with the fresh parsley.