Curtis Dvorak hits the kitchen with Haddie Djemal to whip up another delicious dish for Meatless Monday.
Today, Spinach Beans with Tomatoes is what's on the menu and it's a one pot meal that easy to make that makes flavorful punch and a good amount of protein.
The dish can be made in less than 20 minutes with only 7 ingredients and for those watching their weight there is only 125 calories per serving.
This dish is great for vegans, vegetarians and those with a gluten allergy.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion diced
- 2 garlic cloves finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika pimenton dulce - or hot paprika if you like it spicy
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 cans butter beans 400ml/14oz (lima beans), drained and rinsed
- 2 cans plum tomatoes 400ml/14oz
- Sea salt and black pepper
- 2 large handfuls spinach roughly chopped
Instructions
In a large saucepan, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the onions and fry, stirring continuously, for 3-5 minutes until translucent but not browned.
Add the garlic, paprika and bay leaves and fry for a further minute.
Add the beans and tomatoes. Stir and break up the tomatoes a bit, then season with salt and pepper. Stir well and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes, checking regularly so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan.
As it finishes, stir the spinach through to wilt.
Serve hot or cold, as tapas or a side dish, sprinkled with the fresh parsley.