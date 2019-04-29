Curtis Dvorak hits the kitchen with Haddie Djemal to whip up another delicious dish for Meatless Monday.

Today, Spinach Beans with Tomatoes is what's on the menu and it's a one pot meal that easy to make that makes flavorful punch and a good amount of protein.

The dish can be made in less than 20 minutes with only 7 ingredients and for those watching their weight there is only 125 calories per serving.

This dish is great for vegans, vegetarians and those with a gluten allergy.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion diced

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika pimenton dulce - or hot paprika if you like it spicy

2 bay leaves

2 cans butter beans 400ml/14oz (lima beans), drained and rinsed

2 cans plum tomatoes 400ml/14oz

Sea salt and black pepper

2 large handfuls spinach roughly chopped

Instructions