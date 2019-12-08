If you're looking for a quick and easy recipe to whip up as the kids come home from school, you'll love the "Beyond Blissful Burritos" Meatless Monday recipe.

The actual name of the recipe is Blueberry Sage Sausage with roasted Sweet potatoes and red pepper with Chipotle Garlic Aioli Burritos or Tacos.

Ingredients:

Beyond Meat Sausage package

2 Sweet Potatoes (cubed)

(olive oil, salt, pepper, sprinkle of cumin and smoked paprika)

1 Red Pepper (small chopped)

2/3 cup of blueberries

8-10 Fresh Sage leaves (chopped)

2 tbsp vegan mayo

1 tsp White wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves

1/4 tsp chipotle powder

Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Roast sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, sprinkle of cumin and smoked paprika at 425 for 40 min, turning halfway through

While thats roasting, make the blueberry sausage and chipotle aioli sauce.

Cook sausage for 4 min, add blueberries and cook for another 2 minutes, using wooden spoon to smash the blueberries and release their juices. Add sage and cook for one more minute. Turn off heat