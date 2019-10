Maz Jobrani has been making people for years!

He can currently be seen starring in the CBS sitcom SUPERIOR DONUTS, opposite Jermaine Fowler, David Koechner, Katey Sagal and Judd Hirsch. Maz’s first original NETFLIX standup special “Immigrant” was filmed at the Kennedy Center and is currently available for streaming.

You can see him performing stand up live at The Comedy Zone in Jacksonville!