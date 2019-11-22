There's plenty to do around town before the Thanksgiving holidays!

Wicked

Times-Union Center

Friday 8pm

Saturday 2pm and 8pm

Sunday 1:30 and 7pm

Price: start at $73

Website: www.fscjartistseries.org

Family Movie Night: The Lion King

Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

Saturday 5pm

Price: $1

Website: www.jaxshrimp.com

2019 Jax Beach Deck the Chairs

SeaWalk Pavilion in Jax Beach

Saturday through the January 1st

Price: Free

Website: www.deckthechairs.org

CoRK Arts 2019 Open Studios

CoRK Arts District

Saturday 12pm to 8pm

Price: Free

Website: www.corkartsdistrict.com

Vagabond Flea

Murray Hill Theatre Lot

Sunday 4pm

Price: Free

Website: www.vagabondfleajax.com