There's plenty to do around town before the Thanksgiving holidays!
Wicked
Times-Union Center
Friday 8pm
Saturday 2pm and 8pm
Sunday 1:30 and 7pm
Price: start at $73
Website: www.fscjartistseries.org
Family Movie Night: The Lion King
Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville
Saturday 5pm
Price: $1
Website: www.jaxshrimp.com
2019 Jax Beach Deck the Chairs
SeaWalk Pavilion in Jax Beach
Saturday through the January 1st
Price: Free
Website: www.deckthechairs.org
CoRK Arts 2019 Open Studios
CoRK Arts District
Saturday 12pm to 8pm
Price: Free
Website: www.corkartsdistrict.com
Vagabond Flea
Murray Hill Theatre Lot
Sunday 4pm
Price: Free
Website: www.vagabondfleajax.com