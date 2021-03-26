x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Mass Vaccination sites saving lives in under-served areas (FCL 3-26-21)

Nick Frenzer of Epic explains why cutting edge technology is needed for this rapid rollout to take place

More than 2.5 million Americans are receiving the Covid vaccination a day but this rapid rollout still has its challenges reaching vulnerable populations. To make sure everybody has access to the vaccine including vulnerable populations.

Healthcare software company Epic is working with more than 100 mass vaccination sites across the country to help keep track of those who have been vaccinated and folks that still need to set up their appointment. 

Epic's goal is to make sure everybody has access including those not comfortable on the internet. They are reaching out using phone banks, letters, emails, and texts.

For more information to help you and your family stay healthy: 
MyChart | Powered by Epic
MyChart lets you see your medications, test results, upcoming appointments, medical bills, price estimates, and more all in one place, even if you've been seen at multiple healthcare organizations.
Mychart