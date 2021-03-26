Mass Vaccination sites saving lives in under-served areas (FCL 3-26-21)

Nick Frenzer of Epic explains why cutting edge technology is needed for this rapid rollout to take place

More than 2.5 million Americans are receiving the Covid vaccination a day but this rapid rollout still has its challenges reaching vulnerable populations. To make sure everybody has access to the vaccine including vulnerable populations.

Healthcare software company Epic is working with more than 100 mass vaccination sites across the country to help keep track of those who have been vaccinated and folks that still need to set up their appointment.

Epic's goal is to make sure everybody has access including those not comfortable on the internet. They are reaching out using phone banks, letters, emails, and texts.

