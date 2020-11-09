New Car Models During a Pandemic (FCL Sept. 11)

Auto shows used to be where car lovers could get their fix on new car models, prototypes for the future and the latest from their favorite brands. As the Auto Shows were cancelled in cities across the country, car makers and marketers had to come up with new ideas. Among them, virtual launches and taking prototypes on the road.
Not only are car makers taking their newest models on the road, they are harnessing the power of technology using virtual reality, digital press conferences, and more to introduce the newest car models to the public and media.