Combining the star power of both Hollywood and the canine world, NBC is set to air the fourth annual “Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina” on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th (7:00pm across all time zones) giving dog lovers a good excuse to curl up on the couch next to the four-legged stars in their lives.

With the glamour only Beverly Hills can provide, “The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina” is a new breed of dog show and must-see viewing for the whole family.

Before more than 1,500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. For the main event, each group winner will walk the show’s unique runway for the Best in Show judge to determine which dog has what it takes to be champion.

Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and TV personality Maria Menounos will welcome two and four-legged celebrity guests on that red carpet.