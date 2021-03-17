March is the perfect time to celebrate the power of natural foods (FCL March 17, 2021)

March is National Nutrition Month. That makes it the perfect time to look at what we’re putting in our bodies. There’s no one-size-fits all approach to nutrition and health, so this year, nutrition experts encourage us to personalize our plates. People of all tastes, cultures and dietary needs can eat nutritiously. Registered Dietitian, Maya Feller joined us to share healthy eats and drinks, plus tips and tricks to keep you on your nutrition game all year long.