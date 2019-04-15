Easter Sunday is a busy brunch day! Instead of going out for brunch this weekend, why not make your own at home?

Lori Dorman works at First Coast News and can always whip up some delicious food for her team! She showed us a simple recipe that will leave your family and friends asking for seconds!

She made her popular Hashbrown Casserole! Here's how to make it:

Ingredients

-30 oz. - 32 oz. shredded hashbrowns thawed

-1/2 cup melted butter

-1 10 1/4 oz. can of cream of chicken soup

-1 pint of sour cream

-1 1/2 cup onion finely chopped

-1 1/2 cup diced ham

-2 1/2 cups grated Colby/Cheddar cheese

-1/4 pepper

Instructions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees

-Combine all ingredients in large bowl

-Reserve 1/2 cup of cheese for topping

-Pour in greased 9x13 dish and top with reserved cheese

-Bake for 45-55 minutes or until hot

-For crunchy topping, mix reserved cheese with corn flakes crumbs and sprinkle on top