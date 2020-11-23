Shop Luxury with Confidence This Holiday Season (FCL Nov. 23)

If you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a luxury watch or coveted sneaker this holiday season, listen up!

Style expert Alison Deyette is here with the scoop on this season’s hottest luxury items and to introduce viewers to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee program, a new service changing the way people shop and sell on eBay by utilizing third-party independent experts to fully vet and verify items.