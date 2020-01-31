NFL pro-bowler Frank Gore will join Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, in partnership with Lowe’s, the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL), to provide critical repairs for nine homes in Miami’s West Coconut Grove neighborhood as part of Kickoff to Rebuild.

Kickoff to Rebuild is an annual Super Bowl-sanctioned event, which takes place in conjunction with the Super Bowl and is hosted by Rebuilding Together, a leading national housing nonprofit with a mission to repair the homes of people in need and revitalize communities. This year’s event will be led by the local nonprofit affiliate, Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, which has served the county for over 25 years.