Looking for an eye-lift? (FCL March 8, 2021)

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and required mask usage along with hours on Zoom, a greater focus has been put on people’s eyes. For millions of Americans who suffer with an often undiagnosed or overlooked condition called “Acquired Blepharoptosis” (also known as Acquired Ptosis or Droopy Eyelids - a dysfunction of the muscle in the eye that lowers lid position and changes their appearance), there was no viable non-surgical correction option in the market until now. Given the absence of medical treatment options, Ptosis has been long often under-diagnosed or overlooked. Oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD phD talks about the condition, how it can affect your vision and while common in older patients can affect the appearance of a patient population decades younger.