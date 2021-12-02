Can a cup of tea a day help keep the doctor away? (FCL Feb. 12, 2021)

In honor of American Heart Month, Dr. Joy Dubost, Registered Dietitian from Lipton, and Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer for Prevention at the American Heart Association, talk about how drinking unsweetened tea could improve your health and support heart health. Dr. Dubost shares the latest science on tea and heart health and why an unsweetened tea-drinking habit can lead to making healthier beverage choices. Dr. Sanchez discusses the importance of raising awareness around heart disease – the number one cause of death in the US - and share simple ways to care for your heart all year round. For more information visit LifeisWhy.org or Lipton.com