Lightspeed Systems helping students stay safe during virtual classes (FCL August 18, 2020)

The company develops web filtering and online student safety technology used by more than 6,500 U.S. school districts nationwide.

As schools across Florida reopen with in-person learning, remote learning and a blend of the two, a top concern is balancing the physical safety of students with their mental health. Schools are not just thinking about keeping campuses safe, but also keeping online learning safe. Amy Bennett of  Lightspeed Systems, the nation’s leader in online student safety, shared some advice.

Lightspeed uses advanced AI to monitor and analyze activity across the web for signs of self-harm, suicide, cyberbullying, and other inappropriate behaviors.

When a potential threat is spotted, real-time alerts are sent to designated personnel, including screenshots and other important information to drive appropriate intervention.

