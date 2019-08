We know we're not alone when I say it is so hard sometimes to exercise self care. Whether it's kids, a busy work schedule or a hectic personal life, it's hard to manage it all sometimes!

Lequita Brooks is a Jacksonville native and she's also the CEO and Founder of Therapy Topia and she has some tips for how you can incorporate self care into your daily routine.

Lequita is also hosting a retreat for ladies in St. Mary's, Georgia August 23-25.

Website: www.therapytopia.com