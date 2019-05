From your voice assistant to your apps, even the robots that help you do everyday tasks, there are STEM ideas all around us.

Stem2 Hub is helping kids tap into their inner inventor and creator. Kathleen Schofield is the Executive Director of Stem2 Hub, and she along with Dr. Betina Malhotra from UNf and Code.org and Laylah Bulman from LEGO Education, visited the FCL studio to tell us more about their initiative and the Computer Science Fair at MOSH.

Website: www.stem2hub.org