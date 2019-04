Great things can happen when people get together to support each other and there's a unique camp for families dealing with life-altering injuries.

Djenaba Burns, President and CEO of the Brain Injury Association of Florida, Anne-Marie Tucker is the President and Founder of The Tony Meduri TBI Fund, and Bruce Traub is a traumatic brain injury survivor. All three stopped by the FCL studio to talk about Camp TBI and the resources it provides.

Website: www.camptbi.org