If things are starting to get a little bit boring in the kitchen, don't worry! Jax Restaurant Reviews is launching a new series called 'Lern from Chef' to help you out and to help local chefs. Corporate Pastry Chef of Black Sheep Rebecca Reed showed us how to make brunch biscuits that will be a huge hit for any brunch! Her cooking class is on April 25th.

Website: www.jaxrestaurantreviews.com