Learn from Chefs: Rebecca Reed teaches you how to make Key Lime Pie Bars (FCL July 21 2020)

During the pandemic people have been picking up new hobbies to occupy their time. For Alex, her new hobby has been baking! Jax Restaurant Reviews has been showing people how to make everything from dinner to desserts through their Learn From Chefs series of virtual cooking classes. This weekend you can take a class from Rebecca Reed with Black Sheep and learn how to make Key Lime Pie Bars. Rebecca's class is on Saturday, July 25th at 9:00 a.m. Buy your ticket now!