Cheese brings people together and makes the world a happier, tastier place. In the week before the Super Bowl in 2019, Americans bought 89.5 million pounds of cheese, and we will likely top 90 million pounds in 2020.

The big game is right around the corner and regardless of which team your cheering for, I have you covered with these fantastic dishes featuring award winning cheeses from Wisconsin. When it’s time to watch America’s elite teams face off, you want to bring your winning roster.

Game day is equally about the game as it is about eating tasty food and connecting with family and friends. Make hosting at home easy or surprise the party host with an award-winning spread starring Wisconsin cheese in the starting lineup.