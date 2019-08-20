A new school year is about to begin but what did you forget?

According to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, families with “children in K-12 schools or colleges plan to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year than ever before.”

Yet, a recent Deloitte study shows, 36% of back to school shoppers are still checking items off their school supply lists at the end of August.

Conclusion: there’s some last-minute scrambling going on.

When you’re a ‘down to the wire” shopper, it’s easy to forget important items.

Amazon’s Angela Newman shares tips on getting the best deals and advice on those last-minute must-haves. Plus, Angela will share details of a partnership with Shaquille O’Neal and the super easy way for customers to donate a backpack full of school supplies to a student in need.