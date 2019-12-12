Since her fall on the set of “The Good Wife,” Kristin Chenoweth has been living with chronic pain. Chronic pain does not have a universal definition as everyone who experiences it does so differently. The pain may be sharp or dull, cause a burning or aching sensation or be steady or intermittent – coming and going without any apparent reason at all. What is known is that chronic pain puts a strain on the daily life of people who live with the disease – from their relationships to the ability to keep their jobs, to feeling isolated and frustrated.

This Is Pain is a campaign to improve the lives of people living with chronic pain through two steps: first, confronting and dispelling the stigma around the disease state and its treatment options in order to create widespread awareness and empathy for those living with chronic pain.