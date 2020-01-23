They say it takes 21 days to form a habit. If you've resolved to start something new or give up something old when the ball dropped on New Year's Eve, by late January you've reached the moment of truth - are you on your way to a healthier you or are you looking for a new starting line?

Journalist Rob Taub experience his share of false starts on lifestyle changes to manage his high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Now he's 60 pounds lighter and a Know Diabetes by Heart Ambassador for the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association.