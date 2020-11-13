Transform the Heart of Your Home for the Holidays (FCL Nov. 13)

World-Renowned Chef Inspires Viewers to Spruce Up the Kitchen Before the Holiday Rush & Spread Joy by ‘Filling Bellies!’

Home has always been where the heart is, but it’s never been more important. And it will become even more meaningful as many of us may be hosting family for the first time this year for the holidays.

Of course, the kitchen is the heart of the home…from baking cookies and pies to preparing the holiday bird and all the trimmings, we spend extra time frolicking near the stovetop and dashing to the oven. And its where we crowd always congregates and spends time during the prep and where some of the most meaningful family moments happen - but is your kitchen ready for this special occasion?