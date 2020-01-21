More than eight in 10 Americans incorrectly answered at least one in a series of questions about the flu, and nearly one in three missed all the questions, according to survey results released today.

The survey, commissioned by the American Academy of Family Physicians, investigated the impact of myths and misconceptions about the flu among adults ages 25-73. It also explored how those perceptions might contribute to a decline in vaccination rates. The results found certain groups, including millennials and African Americans, are more susceptible to anti-vaccination rhetoric and beliefs, while men are more likely to forego a flu shot—both for themselves and their children.

According to the survey, more than half (51%) of Americans haven’t received a flu shot this season, and nearly a third (32%) of adults don’t plan to get one. When provided with a series of facts about the flu, 82% of adults got at least one fact wrong, and 28% got all of them wrong.