New FDA Approval for HIV Treatment (FCL Sept. 18)

For years, the HIV standard of care has been three-drug regimens, typically a single tablet that includes three antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to suppress the HIV virus.
Now, the FDA has expanded the indication of an HIV treatment comprising two drugs, making it available not only for adults who have never been on HIV treatment but also those who are virologically suppressed and wish to switch treatments.
This two-drug regimen reduces the number of ARVs people living with HIV are exposed to each day, eliminating the need for an additional medication in a person’s regimen.