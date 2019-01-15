Sandwich Ingredients:

1 15-ounce can chickpeas (rinsed and drained)

1/4 cup roasted unsalted sunflower seeds

3 tbs vegan mayo

1/2 tsp dijon or spicy mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 cup chopped red onion

2 tbsp fresh dill (finely chopped)

1 healthy pinch of salt and pepper

Sliced avocado, onion, tomato, and or lettuce

Garlic Herb Sauce Ingredients:

1/4 cup hummus

1/2 medium lemon, juiced

3/4 1 tsp dried dill

2 cloves garlic

Water or unsweetened almond milk

Sea salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Prepare garlic herb sauce and set aside

2. Add chickpeas to a mixing bowl and lightly mash with a fork for texture.

3. Add sunflower seeds, mayo, mustard, maple syrup, red onion, dill, salt and pepper to chickpea mixture.

4. Prepare any other sandwich toppings you'd like and create the sandwich.