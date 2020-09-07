What's Changed in the Auto Industry During the Pandemic (FCL July 9)

Get insight into the auto industry amid the pandemic

In just a few short years Kia has risen to meet challenges, changed perceptions, and transformed from the brand that ranked last in initial quality to one that has consistently outperformed established mass market and luxury automakers.

For the sixth consecutive year Kia was named the number one, non-luxury brand by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

And this year also saw their return to the number one spot industry-wide having beaten out all other non-luxury and luxury brands.