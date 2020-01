Dry. Red. Itchy. Cracked. Irritated. It’s a different kind of “wintry mix;” one that no one wants to see in the forecast.

Every year, winter takes its toll on the body’s biggest organ. From harsh weather conditions to our favorite activities to warm up, winter can strip the skin barrier of moisture that is essential for healthy skin.

Without proper hydration, our biggest protector is left undefended, resulting in dry skin and flare-ups of uncomfortable skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.