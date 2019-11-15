Amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s important to slow down and embrace heartwarming memories, according to Chef Kelsey Nixon, a self-proclaimed food lover and host of several popular shows on the Cooking Channel and BYUtv.

Chef Kelsey is teaming up with Borden Cheese to share some amazing recipes that’ll make family mealtime more manageable and meaningful this holiday season.

This famous chef and mother of two recognizes how busy families can be, which is why Chef Kelsey hopes to set a new standard for entertaining by inspiring her fans to embrace the gift of family this holiday season. You can enjoy Chef Kelsey’s high-energy presentation and creative solutions for stress-free entertaining and creating cheesy, wholesome holiday dishes made with Borden Cheese.