Let's hear it for grandparents and all they do! (FCL September 10, 2020)

Grandparenting today comes with new challenges and new opportunities to help kids learn and grow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever for grandparents to stay healthy and connected with their families. Rocio Galarza, Assistant Vice President of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop (the nonprofit behind Sesame Street,) and Lenys Alcoreza, Senior Vice President at UnitedHealthcare shared some advice.