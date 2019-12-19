The weather has been indecisive this week, so it might be difficult to decide if you should stay in or go out this weekend.
The weather team takes a look at the upcoming forecast to let us know if we should keep, cancel or reconsider our plans!
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
The weather has been indecisive this week, so it might be difficult to decide if you should stay in or go out this weekend.
The weather team takes a look at the upcoming forecast to let us know if we should keep, cancel or reconsider our plans!