How to keep online students safe ( FCL Jan. 27, 2021)

Lightspeed Systems develops web filtering and online student safety technology used in thousands of school districts nationwide. It uses artificial intelligence to monitor and analyze each students’ online activity for signs of self-harm, suicide, cyberbullying, and other inappropriate behaviors. When a potential threat is spotted, real-time alerts are sent to designated school personnel, including screenshots and other important information to drive appropriate intervention. Retired Detective Rich Wistocki discusses some of the threats that parents need to be aware of and how to best avoid them.