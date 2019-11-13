Residents putting trash in the recycling costs the U.S. recycling system more than $300 million each year.

While some residents wrongly put their recyclables in plastic bags in their recycling bins, others (incorrectly) wish that certain things could be recycled at the curb—such as garden hoses, ropes, wires, plastic films and wraps, food, clothing, batteries, etc. Some of these items that end up in recycling bins and carts can damage equipment in recycling facilities, harm workers, and others can shut down a facility entirely, all of which cause costly delays.

During America Recycles Week (November 10-16), the national non-profit organization The Recycling Partnership will be releasing new free tools (Social Media Kit & DIY Signs) to empower communities to educate residents on how to recycle more and recycle better.