New Thriller Hits Bookshelves (FCL June 10)

On Deadly Grounds refers to every step taken by widow Mattie Maguire, whether it’s in her small town close to Asheville, NC, where dark conspiracies transform the global political event she’s planned into a series of death threats, or Corfu, Greece, where her investigation into an absent landowner exposes the crimes of a dangerous felon, who then vows to kill her.
Readers who enjoy intricate plots will love the suspense-filled twists and turns as Mattie fights her inner demons and battles deeply-held secrets to locate a missing heir and solve a decades-old murder, while racing the clock to save her kidnapped grandfather from certain death.