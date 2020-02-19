Recent studies reveal that people are increasingly disconnected from the community around them. A Pew Research Center survey notes that only about a quarter of Americans living in the suburbs know all or most of their neighbors.

To bring neighbors and neighborhoods back together, H&R Block is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub. They are asking Americans to nominate an improvement project in their neighborhood, ultimately fostering more conversations and connections to help local communities thrive.

In March, the companies will select 10 initial projects to be executed.