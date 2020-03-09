Are You Among the Millions of Americans Unaware That They’re Living with a Rheumatic Disease? (FCL Sept. 3)

It’s a condition that affects at least 54 million US adults – but the real number may be as high as 90 million . Rheumatic diseases are common, life-long, and impact people of all ages. That’s why a new survey is shedding some light on a group of conditions that has a profound effect on millions of people, young and old.

During Rheumatic Disease Awareness Month on September 2, Dr. Kanika Monga, Rheumatologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center, will share the top three signs that you may be living with a rheumatic disease. She’ll also talk about the results of a new survey that show some surprising facts about this disease, plus what you can do if you think someone is showing signs or symptoms even if they do not look sick.