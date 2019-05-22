Michael Cammarata, Schmidt’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Schmidt’s Naturals, the leading brand in plant-based, cruelty-free and vegan products, announces a new partnership with singer-songwriter Justin Bieber to develop a new deodorant aimed at changing how we all live our lives.

The special edition deodorant scent was inspired by the idea of self-care and being present and will be available at retail outlets in Fall 2019.

Prior to its launch, Cammarata, outlines his vision behind the product to raising the bar and setting new standards for natural products to a youthful and health conscious audience.

“We are excited that Justin has embraced our philosophy that it’s possible to make small, yet effective changes to your lifestyle that benefit overall health,” he said.