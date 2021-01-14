Keeping kids inspired at-home with Amber Kemp-Gerstel (FCL Jan. 14, 2021)

As we enter a new year, there’s one thing that remains the same, parents will continue looking for ways to keep their kids engaged and inspired at-home. From DIY crafts to games and virtual activities, parents have tried it all and are still left seeking more. Which is why this winter, Juicy Juice, the iconic kids’ juice, has partnered with Disney+ Host and crafting extraordinaire Amber Kemp-Gerstel to help parents foster creativity at home with the launch of the Happy Artist Contest.
To participate, parents can submit their child’s drawing of what makes them 100% happy, like a favorite activity, a beloved pet or an element of nature. Entering is easy - through February 28, parents can upload an image of their little one’s artwork using the template and instructions on JuicyJuice.com/HappyArtist. Four grand prize winners have the chance to see their artwork featured on Juicy Juice packs and the chance to receive a $500 gift card for art supplies. Ten first prize winners will receive a $200 gift card for art supplies.