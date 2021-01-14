Joy Bauer shares her meal hacks for the new year (FCL Jan. 13, 2021)

Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, is one of the nation’s leading health authorities and a well-known TV personality. She is the host of NBC’s Health + Happiness, a monthly columnist for Woman’s Day magazine, the official nutritionist for the New York City Ballet and the creator of JoyBauer.com. Joy is a #1 New York Times best-selling author with 14 best-sellers to her credit. Her newest book, Joy’s Superfood! 150 Recipes For Eternal Youth, featuring mouthwatering dishes to enhance health, boost energy and increase longevity, is due out in April.
