HOW TO STAY SAFE AND AVOID THE TWINDEMIC (FCL Nov. 18)

Flu season is approaching. While currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic and watching our kids go back to school we all need something that will help us navigate these difficult times. Lysol has come up with an app that will give us the best chance to stay healthy during the fall and winter. Germ-Cast is a free service that provides real-time, county-level flu and COVID-19 incidences level. It is expected to empower consumers to stay informed about illness levels during the “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19 season.