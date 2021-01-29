Be a part of your favorite shows virtually

So much of our lives have changed due to the pandemic, but it doesn’t mean we have to give up everything that we love! You may not be able to be in studio for some of your favorite shows, but you can still join it virtually. All you need is a computer or laptop with a camera and microphone. Here’s a list of those airing on NBC 12 and ABC 25:
Today Show:
Visit today.com click on the ‘pop culture’ tab
The Drew Barrymore Show:
Visit thedrewbarrymoreshow.com and scroll down to ‘join now’
Ellen:
Visit EllenTV.com/Tickets