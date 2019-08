Alex Livingston gives us a live look into First Coast News 'Stuff the Bus' event.

First Coast News is once again partnering with United Way of Northeast Florida to collect school supplies for Full Service Schools.

There are eight Full Service Schools Family Resource Centers located throughout Jacksonville that support 87 schools and 57,000 students.

You can drop off your school supply donations at The Markets at Town Center anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.