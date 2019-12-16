It’s the most wonderful time of the year- cold and flu season!

Between the change of seasons, holiday stressing and that nip in the air, we’re bound to get sick and slowed down as changing leaves give way to bare branches. But with everything we have going on, who can afford to spend a week in bed (no matter how tempting it sounds)?

Not to worry- the doctor is in! Dr. Jennifer Simmons will help you stock up the medicine cabinet, and take care of your bodies and minds to help to ward off the winter woes.