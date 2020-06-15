How to Redefine Your Workspace in Our "New Normal" (FCL June 15)

Work-from-home arrangements were made almost overnight as the pandemic forced the implementation of stay-home orders. While the transition was sudden, American businesses and workers have risen to the occasion.

Video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet have become household names, and many companies are now strongly considering regular work-from-home policies as a result.

As signs of a curve flattening in many states emerge, elected officials are rolling out plans to get employees back to work— or simply back to the office. Businesses across the country are preparing to reopen their offices, and with that, health and safety has become the number one priority.