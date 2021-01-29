JC Scott, President & CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted patient access to prescription drugs and three ways to make them more accessible. He talks about how to get your scripts delivered right to your doorstep, the safety of generic medications and how building pharmacy networks can help control patient costs. For more information: pcma.net
How to get your medications quickly and safely during COVID-19 (FCL Jan. 29, 2021)
JC Scott shares three ways to make prescription drugs more accessible and affordable.