x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

How to get your medications quickly and safely during COVID-19 (FCL Jan. 29, 2021)

JC Scott shares three ways to make prescription drugs more accessible and affordable.

JC Scott, President & CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted patient access to prescription drugs and three ways to make them more accessible. He talks about how to get your scripts delivered right to your doorstep, the safety of generic medications and how building pharmacy networks can help control patient costs. For more information: pcma.net