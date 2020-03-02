One thing that is so special about the First Coast is all the organizations that are giving back to the community in special ways. The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund is one of those organizations and they are raising the glass to 25 years of helping families tackle childhood cancer. Keli Coughlin, the Executive Director of the Jay Fund, and Marissa Hollenbacher, a childhood cancer survivor and Jay Fund employee, stopped by the FCL studio to tell us more about the event and how you can get involved or buy tickets.